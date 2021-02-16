In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers killed during the 44-day war under the mediation of the Command staff of the Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

February 16, 2021, 21:01 Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harutyunyan added that the searching works of bodies and survivors of the 44-day war still continue. ''In addition, we have started making joint efforts for discovering the bodies of Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the war of the 1990s'', he wrote.