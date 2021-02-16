Artsakhpress

Politics

Germany supports OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship on settlement of NK conflict: Ambassador’s interview

The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of international humanitarian law.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf said in an exclusive interview to Armenpress, commenting on the observation according to which Azerbaijan is artificially delaying the process of the return of Armenian POWs.

- In the aftermath of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, which lasted from September 27 to November 10, the issue of the status of Artsakh is not clarified yet. How does Germany consider the settlement of the issue of the status of Artsakh? What’s Germany’s comment on the statements claiming that Nagorno Karabakh conflict is solved?

Germany fully shares the view that the cessation of hostilities is only a first step to end the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Efforts must be renewed for a negotiated, peaceful, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict, including on the status of NK. Germany fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group led by its Co-Chairs to find a long-lasting solution.

- The statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on the cessation of hostilities referred to the issue of the return of prisoners of war and captured civilians as well. Both conflicting sides have stated that the exchange will be carried out on the “all for all” principle, however, Azerbaijan is artificially delaying the return of prisoners of war. What kind of steps can the international community undertake to urgently resolve this issue?

- The international community should recall that the return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of international humanitarian law. I do hope that further progress will be made in the next future. My sympathy is with all families waiting with growing impatience to embrace their beloved ones.

- As a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the people of Artsakh encountered serious humanitarian issues, many civilian infrastructures were destroyed, and prohibited weapons were used, putting the region on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. What kind of steps should the international community undertake, including Germany, to relieve the humanitarian issues of the civilians of Artsakh?

- Providing humanitarian aid to all those who suffered from the recent military hostilities is high on the agenda of the international donor community. Germany for its part is supporting the International Committee of the Red Cross. Germany is also supporting the cooperation of the German Red Cross with the Armenian Red Cross in this regard. The problem of access to Nagorno Karabakh is still unsolved and so humanitarian aid prevented from unfolding its full effect. A speedy settlement of this issue is urgently needed.

 


     

Politics

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Japan

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of Armenia to Japan, the Presidential Office stated.

Germany supports OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship on settlement of NK conflict: Ambassador’s interview

The return of prisoners of war is a humanitarian issue which has to be settled under full respect of...

Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and...

Artsakh President receives Chairman of State Cadastre Committee of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Chairman of the State Cadastre Committee of Armenia...

Azerbaijan delays return of POWs: Armenia Ombudsman sends report to UN Human Rights Council

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights...

Artsakh President convenes consultation to discuss house-building works

On February 15, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss house-building...

Armenia Ombudsman: 72 civilians killed, 163 injured between 27 September 2020 and 28 January 2021

Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan posted some important facts on gross violations of the rights of...

Economy

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...

Society

Russia delivered around 185 tons of cargo to Karvachar district

To restore the power supply and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings, another Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 25 KamAZ military vehicles and escort vehicles, delivered about 185 tons of cargo to the Kelbajar district (generator stations, electrical equipment, reinforced concrete structures and construction materials), the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Artsakh

9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...

Japan to send nearly $5 mln in aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan...

Great Lent starts in Armenia

The period of Great Lent starts in Armenia on February 15.

15 Armenian pilgrims visit Dadivank monastery in Artsakh

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...

Red Cross representatives visit Maral Najarian who is in captivity in Azerbaijan

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross today visited Maral Najarian, who is...

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the healthcare ministry reported.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army reports 132 more casualties

The Artsakh Defense Army has shared a new list of fallen soldiers, publishing data on another 132 soldiers killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held...

Azerbaijani forces fire shots in immediate vicinity of villages in Syunik province–Armenia Ombudsman

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing...

Search works to continue in Artsakh's Hadrut

Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh,...

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda...

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...

Fitch: Azerbaijan's oil reserves to be enough for 25 years
Artsakh Defense Army reports 132 more casualties
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Fitch: Azerbaijan's oil reserves to be enough for 25 years

Russia reports 13,233 COVID-19 daily cases

France fines Google €1.1 million for 'misleading' consumers with its hotel rankings

Russia will never turn its back on Donbass, says Putin

