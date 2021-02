Considering the level of oil production at the beginning of last year, Azerbaijan's oil reserves will be enough for another 25 years.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 11th globally in the Fitch Ratings, news.am reports, citing Haqqin.az.

In this ranking, Kuwait takes first place, leaving behind Iraq, and Canada.

Azerbaijan produced 37.5 million tons of oil in 2019, and 34.6 million tons in 2020.