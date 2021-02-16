Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, Diaspora, youth and sports affairs, head of the Armenia-Iran friendship group Mkhitar Hayrapetyan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, head of the Iran-Armenia friendship group Seyyed Mehdi Farshadan, Mr. Hayrapetyan’s Office said.

February 16, 2021, 16:10 Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mkhitaryan congratulated him on the 42ndanniversary of the Islamic Revolution and conveyed his best wishes to the friendly Iranian people.

During the phone conversation, the parties touched upon further development and expansion of the bilateral cooperation and particularly underscored the high level of the centuries-old friendly relations hinged on mutual trust and support.

Mr. Farshadan informed that he is planning to visit Armenia soon with a delegation aimed at discussing in more details the prospects of deepening the bilateral partnership.