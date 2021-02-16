Russia delivered around 185 tons of cargo to Karvachar district

To restore the power supply and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings, another Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 25 KamAZ military vehicles and escort vehicles, delivered about 185 tons of cargo to the Kelbajar district (generator stations, electrical equipment, reinforced concrete structures and construction materials), the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Assistance was rendered to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9 last year.