Russia recorded 13,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 10, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total case tally has reached 4,099,323.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.32%.

There are currently 393,681 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia has documented 17,627 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of recoveries reaching 3,624,663.

In the past 24 hours, 459 patients died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 394 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 80,979.