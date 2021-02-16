Artsakh President receives Chairman of State Cadastre Committee of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Chairman of the State Cadastre Committee of Armenia Suren Tovmasyan and his deputy Aram Petrosyan, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they discussed the cooperation between the respective structures of Armenia and Artsakh was discussed during the meeting.

Arayik Haarutyunyan noted that after the recent war large-scale urban development projects are being implemented in the Republic, in this respect highlighting the importance of harmonious work with the government of Armenia.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of Artsakh’s Cadastre and State Property Management Committee Karen Shahramanyan.