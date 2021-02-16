The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of the prisoners of war and grossly violating the international demands, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said on Facebook.

February 16, 2021, 11:05 Azerbaijan delays return of POWs: Armenia Ombudsman sends report to UN Human Rights Council

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Yesterday we sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council stating that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of the captives, and they are grossly violating international mandates and requirements.

The report was sent to the UN Human Rights Council under a separate procedure. Only national human rights institutions with international "A" status have this opportunity.

The report specifically refers to the Azerbaijani authorities are abuse of legal procedures and politicizing of the issue of the repatriation of prisoners. By doing so, they are causing mental suffering to our society and, and foremost, to the families of the captives, and by toying with their emotions they are causing targeted raising of tensions.