The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of the prisoners of war and grossly violating the international demands, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said on Facebook.
Azerbaijan delays return of POWs: Armenia Ombudsman sends report to UN Human Rights Council
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Yesterday we sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council stating that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of the captives, and they are grossly violating international mandates and requirements.