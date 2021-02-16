Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region on Monday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: But on the same day, the Azeri authorities transferred 1 body to Artsakh in the Madaghis region.

No search operations are planned today, the source said.

Since the ceasefire, 1,379 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones.