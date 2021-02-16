Artsakhpress

Azerbaijan transfers 1 body to Artsakh in Madaghis

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region on Monday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: But on the same day, the Azeri authorities transferred 1 body to Artsakh in the Madaghis region.

No search operations are planned today, the source said. 

Since the ceasefire, 1,379  bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones. 


     

Artsakh President convenes consultation to discuss house-building works

On February 15, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss house-building issues, the Presidential Office stated.

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Japan to send nearly $5 mln in aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan for reconstruction after the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region on Monday, Artsakh's State Service of Emergency Situations said.

