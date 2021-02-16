Japan to send nearly $5 mln in aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan for reconstruction after the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Japan will provide medical equipment, food, as well as financial support for the rehabilitation of hospitals, schools and residential buildings that have suffered as a result of Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh. The funds will be transferred through a number of international organizations, including the ICRC.