Artsakh President convenes consultation to discuss house-building works

On February 15, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss house-building issues, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministers of urban development and territorial administration and infrastructure presented reports on the ongoing house-building works and the resettlement of citizens who were left without shelters.

The President stated that despite the large-scale construction works in the Republic the results are not satisfying. He noted that in general there is no financial problem for house-building. On the other hand, providing the citizens with homes depends on the pace of the work. The President instructed to add the apartment-building scales.

He also gave a number of tasks to the respective officials for accelerating the process.