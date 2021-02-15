Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

The National museum-institute of architecture after Alexander Tamanyan will open an exhibition of carpets from Shushi Carpet Museum.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exhibition features works from the private collection of Museum Founder Vardan Astsatryan that were taken from the town of Shushi on 1 November last year during the days of Karabakh war, Panorama.am reports.

As the National museum-institute of architecture detailed, the oldest exhibit that will be on display is 350 years old. The exhibition will open on February 20.