Guinea officially declares new Ebola outbreak

The government of Guinea officially declared a new outbreak of Ebola on Sunday, Deutsche Welle reported.

The official confirmation of the outbreak comes after several cases were identified in the West African country.

The head of Guinea's health agency, Sakoba Keita, said the country was experiencing an Ebola "epidemic situation."

Seven positive cases have been confirmed so far, including three deaths, he said.

Health officials earlier reported four deaths. It was not immediately clear why the figure was lowered.

On Saturday, Health Minister Remy Lamah told the AFP news agency that officials were "really concerned" about the Ebola fatalities, the first since a 2013-2016 epidemic — which began in Guinea and saw 11,300 die from the disease across the region.