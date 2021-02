Military naval drills of Iran and Russia in the northern Indian Ocean will begin on Tuesday, news.am reports.

February 15, 2021, 14:10 Russian and Iranian drills in Indian Ocean to kick off on February 16

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the end of December 2019, joint naval drills of Iran, Russia, and China were held in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. The maneuvers lasted four days.