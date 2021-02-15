France says just one jab needed for people previously infected with Covid-19

France's health authority is recommending that anyone previously infected with Covid-19 should only receive one vaccine jab, instead of the normal two doses, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: People who recover from Covid have some immunity and should be inoculated three-six months afterwards, it said.

France is the first country to issue this advice.

It has delivered nearly 2.8 million vaccinations so far, the health ministry said.

"The single vaccine dose will thus play the role of a booster" for someone previously infected with coronavirus, the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) said.

The recommendation comes as governments around the world are rushing to vaccinate their populations and try to return life to normal.

At least 3.4 million people in France have had confirmed Covid-19 infections but the true figure is thought to be higher. Around 81,000 people have died - the seventh-highest figure in the world.