Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing by Azerbaijani armed forces of both small and large caliber weapons in the immediate vicinity of villages in the Syunik province of Republic of Armenia.

February 15, 2021, 11:59 Azerbaijani forces fire shots in immediate vicinity of villages in Syunik province–Armenia Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This video was recorded 2 days ago, at different times of the day, in the middle of Agarak and Yeghvard villages of Kapan community; the footage was captured by our perimeter guards at the lines of contact.

To put the matter in context and to be clear, the point of origin of these shooting is directly about one (1) km from the village of Agarak”, Tatoyan said, adding that he periodically receives alerts about the anger and the concerns of residents of Kapan villages over the discharging of firearms by the Azerbaijani military on a regular basis.

“All of these once again confirm that in the immediate vicinity of Syunik communities, and on the roads connecting those communities, there should not be any Azerbaijani military forces. The presence of these forces seriously endangers the rights of Armenian civilians, disturbs their peace and peaceful life”, the Ombudsman stated.