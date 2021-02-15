Search works to continue in Artsakh's Hadrut

Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.
Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan posted some important facts on gross violations of the rights of civilians in Artsakh during the September-November war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020.
On 12 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan with Director of Armenia's National Security...
Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff Artak Beglaryan told Hetq on Thursday that Artsakh will certainly...
No radical change has taken place in the entry procedures to the Republic of Artsakh, Foreign Minister...
On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center...
On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering...
The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...
The period of Great Lent starts in Armenia on February 15.
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of...
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross today visited Maral Najarian, who is...
1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the healthcare ministry reported.
Representatives of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Thursday held a private...
154 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a video on social media depicting the firing by Azerbaijani armed forces of both small and large caliber weapons in the immediate vicinity of villages in the Syunik province of Republic of Armenia.
The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining...
4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda...
The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...
Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander...
The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
