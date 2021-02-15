Search works to continue in Artsakh's Hadrut

Three teams of rescuers of the Artsakh Interior Ministry will continue search works in Hadrut, Artsakh, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh reported.

STEPANAKERT

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: 1,378 bodies have been found since the beginning of the search work, including the bodies of 15 civilians.