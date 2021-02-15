Syrian air defense systems deflected an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

February 15, 2021, 10:16 Syrian air defense deflect Israeli missile attack near Damascus

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today, Israel carried out a series of missile strikes from the occupied Golan Heights and from Galilee, hitting some targets near Damascus”, a military source said, according to the report, adding that the Syrian Armed Forces were able to destroy most missiles.

There were no reports on victims and damages.