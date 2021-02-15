As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the President of Russia, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers continue to assist in the restoration of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

February 15, 2021, 09:44 15 Armenian pilgrims visit Dadivank monastery in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Sunday, 15 Armenian pilgrims were able to visit the Dadivank monastery complex.

As a result of the agreements reached, the servicemen of Azerbaijan freely allow pilgrims to the territory of the complex, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers. To ensure security, one of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is located in the immediate vicinity of the architectural complex.

Also, Russian peacekeepers provide security when visiting the monastery by representatives of the Albanian-Udi Christian community of Azerbaijan.

Dadivank is one of the oldest Christian monasteries of the Armenian Apostolic Church and is located on the territory of the Kelbajar region, which, in accordance with a tripartite statement, came under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020.