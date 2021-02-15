Two people 'with loaded gun in their car' are arrested near White House after approaching cops saying they had 'a letter for President Biden'

A woman and a man who were arrested for carrying a loaded gun in their car just a few hundred feet from the White House told law enforcement officials they were carrying a letter for President Joe Biden.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The pair, one of whom said they were there to meet with the president, were detained on Saturday evening at around 5:30pm near the Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant on 15sth Street NW in the capital, the Daily Mail reports, citing the Metropolitan Police Department.

Sylvia Hall, 66, was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition, WRC-TV reported.

The man - who has not been named by officials - was arrested for possession of a BB gun.

According to the police, the pair approached a checkpoint near the White House complex just past the western-most cross walk of 15th Street at Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

DailyMail.com has sought comment from the Metropolitan Police Department, which referred the case to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service has been contacted for comment as of Sunday evening.

Security in the nation’s capital has been extremely tight since the MAGA riot at the United States Capitol on January 6.

Five people died after hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the barricades and overran Capitol Police before ransacking the congressional building.

The MAGA rioters, who believed Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the recent election, were attempting to stop Congress from ratifying Biden’s victory.

After the storming of the Capitol, Congress affirmed Biden’s win. Since then, hundreds of the rioters have been arrested and charged.

In the days and weeks following the riot, the capital was placed on virtual lockdown as tens of thousands of National Guard troops secured the area for Biden’s inauguration.

The National Guard is expected to remain in the capital well past March 12, according to Fox 5 DC.