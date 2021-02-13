Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan posted some important facts on gross violations of the rights of civilians in Artsakh during the September-November war unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020.

February 13, 2021, 09:30 Armenia Ombudsman: 72 civilians killed, 163 injured between 27 September 2020 and 28 January 2021

“Important facts about the gross violations of the rights of peaceful civilians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the war that Azerbaijan unleashed in September-November 2020.

During the war, more than 100,000 peaceful civilians were displaced from their permanent places of residence.

In consequence of the war, nearly 40,000 people were left homeless, deprived of their homes, personal items, the opportunity to live with basic living conditions and other rights.

As a result of the attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, during the war, nearly 30,000 schoolchildren and kindergarten age children were deprived of education, 12 kindergartens and 71 schools were either damaged or destroyed.

Between September 27, 2020 and January 28, 2021, 72 civilians have been killed, including in consequence of cruel treatment and torture; 163 peaceful civilians have been injured or become disabled, health has been distorted for life.

