Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross today visited Maral Najarian, who is in captivity in Azerbaijan, and reported information to Najarian’s family.

February 13, 2021, 09:06 Red Cross representatives visit Maral Najarian who is in captivity in Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Maral’s sister, Ani told NEWS.am.

Ani said the representatives had told her that Maral is fine. She refuted the news spread on social networks according to which Maral has been released and urged to not spread fake news.

Maral was captured on November 10 in Berdzor while she was going to take her personal items.

The European Court of Human Rights had confirmed that Maral was a captive in Azerbaijan.

Maral is a dual citizen of Lebanon and Armenia.