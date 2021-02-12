Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh Republic President with the official representative of the Azerbaijan discussed issues related to the captives and the missing

On 12 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan with Director of Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) Colonel Armen Abazyan and Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov, the commander of Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Artsakh, met with the official representative of Azerbaijan in the territory under the control of the Russian troops.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress.''

" Issues related  to the return of the captives and the search for the missing were discussed,'' Avanesyan said, adding that issues related to the fate of the missing persons during the war in the 1990s were also discussed.


     

Politics

