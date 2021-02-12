Greece restoring temple of Olympian Zeus in Athens

Earlier this week, Greece’s Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni inspected the Temple of Olympian Zeus which is currently undergoing major restoration works.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary General of Culture George Didaskalou and officials from the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

They closely inspected the recently completed 17 meter high scaffolding, in the westernmost column of the temple, Greek City Times reports.

“This is a project with many difficulties and problems, which in many cases appear during its development. The competent Services of the Ministry make every effort, so that the project is carried out and completed within the planned schedule,” Mendoni said.

The proposed plans envisage the repair of damaged architectural elements and work to maintain the marble surfaces.

“Given the difficulties and the unforeseen circumstances, we are here to provide immediate solutions and to coordinate those involved in the implementation and management of the project,” she added.

The Temple of Olympian Zeus or ‘Olympeion’ in central Athens, is one of the signature monuments of the Greek capital.

The temple is located approximately 500 m south-east of the Acropolis, and about 700 m south of the center of Athens, Syntagma Square.

Construction of the Olympeion began in the 6th century BC during the rule of the Athenian tyrants, who envisaged building the greatest temple in the ancient world, but it was not completed until 638 years after later, by the Roman Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd century AD.

During Roman times it was renowned as the largest temple in Greece.