China’s broadcasting regulator has taken BBC World News off air in the country for “serious content violation”, Euronews reports, citing Chinese state media.

February 12, 2021, 14:50 China says BBC World News taken off air for 'serious content violation'

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The news has been reported by both the state-run agency Xinhua News and the official broadcaster CGTN.

Xinhua said the UK broadcaster's China-related reports contravened "requirements that news reporting must be true and impartial, and undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity".

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) added that the channel would not be allowed to continue operating within Chinese territory and its broadcasting application would not be accepted for the coming year, the state media said.