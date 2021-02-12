Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey

A bipartisan coalition of 54 US Senators addressed a letter to President Joe Biden, expressing their concern over a deteriorating human rights record in Turkey. The letter cited Turkey’s recent trends towards authoritarianism, in particular the jailing of journalists that oppose the government and its military involvement in Syria and Armenia, Massis Post reports.

54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey

54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Senate letter, since the failed coup against him in 2016, Erdogan has been cracked down on domestic opposition, by systematically “[silencing] or [coopting] critical media outlets, [purging] independent judges and [replacing] them with party loyalists and [jailing] scores of journalists.

The Senators do specifically mention Turkish involvement in Azerbaijan’s aggressions against Nagorno Karabakh. “This war is just one piece of Turkey’s broader geopolitical goals in the region. Turkey and Azerbaijan are closely allied, in part due to their shared ethnic histories as Islamic Turkic nations. Armenia is the oldest Christian nation in the world, and sits directly in between Turkey and Azerbaijan, hindering the unification of the two Turkic nations”, as quoted by Massis Post.

The Senators hope that the United States will be able to bring an end to these abuses in Turkey.


     

Politics

Azerbaijanis 'may have buried' some Armenians killed in recent Artsakh war, Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff Artak Beglaryan told Hetq on Thursday that Artsakh will certainly have some sort of defense force, regardless of what it is formally called.

All news from section

No radical change has taken place in entry procedures to Artsakh, Foreign Minister says

No radical change has taken place in the entry procedures to the Republic of Artsakh, Foreign Minister...

Artsakh's Askeran region has new head of administration

On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center...

President Harutyunyan received members of Armath engineering laboratories educational program

On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering...

Abkhazia wants participation in opening of Russia-Armenia railway

The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate...

Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...

Artsakh FM: Protection of Artsakh population’s rights cannot be conditioned by its recognition

Humanitarian issues cannot be linked to political recognition.

Economy

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...

Society

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the healthcare ministry reported.

All news from section

Armenia ombudsman’s representatives have private talks with 5 POWs recently returned by Azerbaijan

Representatives of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Thursday held a private...

154 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

154 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

COVID-19 variant found in Ken 'on course to sweep world'

The coronavirus variant first found in Kent could become the world's dominant strain, the head of the...

Artsakh President receives several families of missing servicemen

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 11 a group of families of missing servicemen,...

Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people

The Armenian government will soon adopt a new decision on providing financial aid to the citizens of...

Military

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

All news from section

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda...

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...

Armenia defense minister receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander...

Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties

The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 2 more fallen soldiers found

The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in...

Artsakh emergency service: Body of another fallen soldier found

As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in...

China says BBC World News taken off air for 'serious content violation'
Russia reports 15,089 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey
1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Armenia ombudsman’s representatives have private talks with 5 POWs recently returned by Azerbaijan
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

All news from section

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

All news from section

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

China says BBC World News taken off air for 'serious content violation'

All news from section

Russia reports 15,089 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey

Facebook helped U.S. identify Capitol rioters from photos

Most Read

month

week

day

Search