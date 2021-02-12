Representatives of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Thursday held a private meeting with five Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) who returned from Azerbaijani captivity on February 9.

February 12, 2021, 11:27 Armenia ombudsman’s representatives have private talks with 5 POWs recently returned by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The team, including the ombudsman's staff doctor, visited them at the hospital to examine their health condition.

Necessary actions will be taken as a result of these private talks.