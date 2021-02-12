Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.
No radical change has taken place in the entry procedures to the Republic of Artsakh, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan said at the Parliament’s session, in response to the question of Vice Speaker Gagik Baghunts.
On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center...
On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering...
The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate...
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...
Humanitarian issues cannot be linked to political recognition.
The members of the inter-parliamentary group with Armenia in the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament) adopted...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...
The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...
The coronavirus variant first found in Kent could become the world's dominant strain, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme has predicted. According to BBC News.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 11 a group of families of missing servicemen,...
The Armenian government will soon adopt a new decision on providing financial aid to the citizens of...
Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...
Specialists at the Armenian State Academy of Crisis Management (under Ministry of Emergency Situations)...
On February 8, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of Artsakh Republic Mane Tandilyan...
4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda...
The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...
Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander...
The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...
The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in...
As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
