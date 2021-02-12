The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open to all vehicles. Nearly 600 trucks are stuck on the Russian side of the Larsi checkpoint.