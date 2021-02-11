Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal, in violation of nuke deal

The UN’s atomic agency says Iran has produced a small amount of uranium metal at a facility in Isfahan, in a further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, according to a Wednesday report. The Wall Street Journal said Iran started making the material on Monday, citing a confidential report of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal, in violation of nuke deal

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal, in violation of nuke deal

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Uranium metal can be used as a component in nuclear weapons. Iran had signed up to a 15-year ban on “producing or acquiring plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys” under the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015 with world powers.

Iran previously told the UN nuclear watchdog that it was advancing research on uranium metal production, saying it is aimed at providing advanced fuel for a research reactor in Tehran.

In a joint statement last month, European foreign ministers warned there was no credible civilian use for the material.

“The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications,” said the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany. “We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPOA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal,” said the ministers.


     

Politics

No radical change has taken place in entry procedures to Artsakh, Foreign Minister says

No radical change has taken place in the entry procedures to the Republic of Artsakh, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan said at the Parliament’s session, in response to the question of Vice Speaker Gagik Baghunts.

All news from section

Artsakh's Askeran region has new head of administration

On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center...

President Harutyunyan received members of Armath engineering laboratories educational program

On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering...

Abkhazia wants participation in opening of Russia-Armenia railway

The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate...

Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...

Artsakh FM: Protection of Artsakh population’s rights cannot be conditioned by its recognition

Humanitarian issues cannot be linked to political recognition.

Lithuanian lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies of the killed as well as the war prisoners and hostages

The members of the inter-parliamentary group with Armenia in the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament) adopted...

Economy

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...

Society

COVID-19 variant found in Ken 'on course to sweep world'

The coronavirus variant first found in Kent could become the world's dominant strain, the head of the UK's genetic surveillance programme has predicted. According to BBC News.

All news from section

Artsakh President receives several families of missing servicemen

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 11 a group of families of missing servicemen,...

Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people

The Armenian government will soon adopt a new decision on providing financial aid to the citizens of...

Ural Airlines to start Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan flights

Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...

Specialists in Armenia develop Search and Rescue technique using UAV air support

Specialists at the Armenian State Academy of Crisis Management (under Ministry of Emergency Situations)...

Mane Tandilyan discussed the social needs of Artsakh with the representatives of the French organization

On February 8, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of Artsakh Republic Mane Tandilyan...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

All news from section

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...

Armenia defense minister receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander...

Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties

The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 2 more fallen soldiers found

The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in...

Artsakh emergency service: Body of another fallen soldier found

As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in...

Defense Ministry: No incidents reported on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal, in violation of nuke deal
U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed activist Osman Kavala
Euronews shutting down Turkish service
COVID-19 variant found in Ken 'on course to sweep world'
No radical change has taken place in entry procedures to Artsakh, Foreign Minister says
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

All news from section

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

All news from section

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

IAEA: Iran has started producing uranium metal, in violation of nuke deal

All news from section

Euronews shutting down Turkish service

U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed activist Osman Kavala

Georgian FM to visit Baku

Most Read

month

week

day

Search