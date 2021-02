Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will visit Azerbaijan, the Georgian FM told a briefing, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the FM, during his visit, he intends to discuss economic diplomacy, haqqin.az reported referring to Report.

He will also discuss geopolitical projects, as well as issues of attracting additional cargo.