Artsakh President receives several families of missing servicemen

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on February 11 a group of families of missing servicemen, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President presented the search activities for these missing, their results and challenges, at the same time listening to the respective remarks by and concerns of the relatives of these missing persons.

He said both the Armenian and Russian sides, as well as the International Committee of Red Cross and the Azerbaijani side are engaged in the ongoing works. Harutyunyan assured that everything is being done and will be done to find out the fates of missing servicemen and civilians and return the prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan.