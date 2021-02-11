The Armenian government will soon adopt a new decision on providing financial aid to the citizens of Artsakh.
Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people
“After the war over 15 billion AMD in assistance has already been provided to more than 100,000 citizens of Artsakh”, the minister.
In his turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan added that these projects are within the frames of his roadmap published on November 18, noting that the government is consistently implementing it.