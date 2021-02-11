Artsakhpress

Society

Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people

The Armenian government will soon adopt a new decision on providing financial aid to the citizens of Artsakh.

Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people


STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During today’s Cabinet meeting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan said in case of the adoption of the draft the Artsakh people will be provided with 68,000 drams for another 4 months starting from March.

“After the war over 15 billion AMD in assistance has already been provided to more than 100,000 citizens of Artsakh”, the minister.

In his turn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan added that these projects are within the frames of his roadmap published on November 18, noting that the government is consistently implementing it.


     

Politics

Artsakh's Askeran region has new head of administration

On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center and introduced the newly appointed head of the administration Armen Ghahramanyan to the staff of administration and community leaders, the Presidential Office stated.

President Harutyunyan received members of Armath engineering laboratories educational program

On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering...

Abkhazia wants participation in opening of Russia-Armenia railway

The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate...

Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...

Artsakh FM: Protection of Artsakh population’s rights cannot be conditioned by its recognition

Humanitarian issues cannot be linked to political recognition.

Lithuanian lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies of the killed as well as the war prisoners and hostages

The members of the inter-parliamentary group with Armenia in the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament) adopted...

OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media meets with Ambassador of Armenia

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Teresa Ribeiro, met with Ambassador Armen Papikyan...

Economy

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan

Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.

There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...

Society

Armenian government to continue providing financial assistance to Artsakh people



Ural Airlines to start Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan flights

Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.

Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open to all vehicles

The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...

Specialists in Armenia develop Search and Rescue technique using UAV air support

Specialists at the Armenian State Academy of Crisis Management (under Ministry of Emergency Situations)...

Mane Tandilyan discussed the social needs of Artsakh with the representatives of the French organization

On February 8, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of Artsakh Republic Mane Tandilyan...

Bill Gates names two threats to humanity after the coronavirus

Microsoft founder Bill Gates named two main threats to humanity after the pandemic, Pledge Time reports,...

Another quake hits Armenia

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded on Armenia’s territory at 00:06 am local time (GMT 20:06) on...

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday...

Armenia defense minister receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander...

Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties

The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 2 more fallen soldiers found

The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in...

Artsakh emergency service: Body of another fallen soldier found

As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in...

Defense Ministry: No incidents reported on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...


Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Georgian FM to visit Baku

Russia reports over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Dozens of former US Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

Russia to build world's first multi-target missile system

