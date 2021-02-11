Artsakhpress

Dozens of former US Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party

Dozens of former Republican officials, who view the party as unwilling to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine US democracy, are in talks to form a center-right breakaway party, Reuters reports, citing people involved in the discussions.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The early stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say.

More than 120 of them held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the breakaway group, which would run on a platform of “principled conservatism,” including adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law - ideas those involved say have been trashed by Trump.

The plan would be to run candidates in some races but also to endorse center-right candidates in others, be they Republicans, independents or Democrats, the people say.

Evan McMullin, who was chief policy director for the House Republican Conference and ran as an independent in the 2016 presidential election, told Reuters that he co-hosted the Zoom call with former officials concerned about Trump’s grip on Republicans and the nativist turn the party has taken.

Three other people confirmed to Reuters the call and the discussions for a potential splinter party, but asked not to be identified.

Among the call participants were John Mitnick, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under Trump; former Republican congressman Charlie Dent; Elizabeth Neumann, deputy chief of staff in the Homeland Security Department under Trump; and Miles Taylor, another former Trump homeland security official.

The talks highlight the wide intraparty rift over Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol. Most Republicans remain fiercely loyal to the former president, but others seek a new direction for the party.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on January 13 on a charge of inciting an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on the day Congress was gathered to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Call participants said they were particularly dismayed by the fact that more than half of the Republicans in Congress - eight senators and 139 House representatives - voted to block certification of Biden’s election victory just hours after the Capitol siege.

Most Republican senators have also indicated they will not support the conviction of Trump in this week’s Senate impeachment trial.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan received members of Armath engineering laboratories educational program

On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering laboratories, headed by Armath Project Manager Sedrak Vardanyan, the President's Office stated.

Economy

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Ural Airlines to start Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan flights

Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Videos

Culture

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

