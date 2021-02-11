Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 4 more fallen servicemen found

4 more bodies of the recent Artsakh war casualties have been found during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), reported the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: A forensic medical examination has been ordered on these bodies.

A total of 1,371 bodies have been retrieved so far during these search and rescue operations.

The search will be carried out Thursday in the Hadrut region.