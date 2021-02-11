Artsakh's Askeran region has new head of administration

On 10 February, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Askeran regional center and introduced the newly appointed head of the administration Armen Ghahramanyan to the staff of administration and community leaders, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President thanked the former head of the regional administration Sasun Barseghyan, who was not present at the meeting for a good reason.

''This change is conditioned by Mr. Barseghyan's decision to resign at his own request. I would like to wish success to Mr. Ghahramanyan in his new work. I consider taking up a position at this crucial time for our homeland a mission. I believe that by working together we will be able to overcome all the internal and external challenges," said Harutyunyan, in particular.

During the meeting, President Harutyunyan also referred to the situation in the Republic and the socio-economic programs to be implemented in the region.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan, the Minister of Urban Planning Aram Sargsyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Hayk Khanumyan.