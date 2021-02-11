President Harutyunyan received members of Armath engineering laboratories educational program

On 10 February, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of Armath engineering laboratories, headed by Armath Project Manager Sedrak Vardanyan, the President's Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the role of Armath labs in increasing the quality of technological education in Artsakh, development of intellectual capacities among younger generation and the skills for moderns specialties. Harutyunyan expressed hope the cooperation established over the past years will be continuous.

During the meeting, issues relating to the expansion of Armath laboratories network, implementation of number of new educational projects and initiatives were discussed.