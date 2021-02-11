Russia to build world's first multi-target missile system

Russia's Hardware Design Bureau (HDB) has begun developing the world's first multi-target missile system capable of hitting drones. As news.am informs, Bekkhan Ozdoev, director of industrial affairs at Rostec state corporation, told about this to RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:"The HDB has begun developing new Anti-tank guided missiles. It is not a specialized anti-tank weapon, but a multi-target defensive-offensive weapon capable of hitting not only tanks or armored vehicles, but also ‘inaccessible targets’ such as air targets, including drones,” said Ozdoev.

"New heat conduction guided heads are being created for the new complex," he added.

At the same time, the HDB is working to improve technologies for the production of combat parts for missiles and to develop new forms of explosives.