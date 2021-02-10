Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits 3rd military formation

The Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Colonel General Onik Gasparyan visited on Wednesday the 3rd military formation, the press department at the defense ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit a consultation was held with the command staff of the military units military units operating under the subordination of the 3th Army Corps, attended by deputy commanders of the military units and heads of services.

Onik Gasparyan was reported on the existing problems, the border situation and the process of works aimed at raising the combat preparedness level. He gave respective tasks over the organization of future service and solution of the existing problems.