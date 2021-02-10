Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate under equal conditions in the project of opening the railway communication between Russia and Armenia through Abkhazia, a senior lawmaker said.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs...
Humanitarian issues cannot be linked to political recognition.
The members of the inter-parliamentary group with Armenia in the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament) adopted...
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Teresa Ribeiro, met with Ambassador Armen Papikyan...
Russia is surprised with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s...
Italy is denying Azeri media reports on having invited Azerbaijan to take part in the 2021 G20 Rome...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...
The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...
Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.
The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia...
Specialists at the Armenian State Academy of Crisis Management (under Ministry of Emergency Situations)...
On February 8, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of Artsakh Republic Mane Tandilyan...
Microsoft founder Bill Gates named two main threats to humanity after the pandemic, Pledge Time reports,...
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded on Armenia’s territory at 00:06 am local time (GMT 20:06) on...
A-68, what was once one of the largest icebergs in the world, is now scattered in multiple pieces around...
Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone to monitor the ceasefire there.
The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen,...
The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in...
As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in...
The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...
The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 52 more Armenian servicemen...
Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
