The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

February 10, 2021, 16:22 Dollar still going up in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 634.09 (up by AMD 1.33), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 723.91 (up by AMD 3.77), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.09 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 464.79, AMD 30,940.27 and AMD 19,913.72, respectively.