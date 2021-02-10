Russia confirmed 14,494 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally reached 4,012,710, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

February 10, 2021, 14:28 Russia confirms over 4 mln COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: For the first time since October 17 the daily case tally was below 15,000. In relative terms the growth rate in new cases stood at 0.36%.

Moscow confirmed 1,441 COVID-19 cases in the past day.

Currently, 418,115 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.