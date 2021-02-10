Artsakhpress

Politics

Activity of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, Russian deputy FM says

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should continue, as, he adds, it had a major investment in the development of base principles for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Most of these principles have been reflected in the 2020 November 9 statement”, he said in an interview to TASS, adding that the talk is about the return of refugees, leaving a corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, ensuring security, the peacekeeping missing, the unblocking of economic and transportation communication of the region.

Mr. Rudenko noted that achieving a political settlement to the conflict is a relevant issue, which has been put on the Minsk Group Co-Chairs according to the OSCE summit decision (1994) in Budapest. “The Co-Chairmanship has a strong international support and can be useful in the development of mutually acceptable approaches and further actions, including in the status-related issues. However, cautiously, without hurry, when the time comes”, he said.

The Russian deputy FM added that now the OSCE Minsk Group, the Co-Chairs can show activeness in terms of strengthening trust measures between Armenians and Azerbaijanis. According to him, the dialogue between civil societies will contribute to the overall stabilization of the situation in the region and the creation of preconditions for future actions through political means.


     

Politics

Abkhazia wants participation in opening of Russia-Armenia railway

The parliament of Abkhazia has appealed to the State Duma of Russia expressing willingness to participate under equal conditions in the project of opening the railway communication between Russia and Armenia through Abkhazia, a senior lawmaker said.

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Ural Airlines to start Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan flights

Starting from February 13, Russian Ural Airlines will start operating flights on the route Krasnoyarsk-Yerevan-Krasnoyarsk.

Military

Armenia defense minister receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone to monitor the ceasefire there.

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Russia confirms over 4 mln COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Biden Administration to press Turkey on troubling human rights record

Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI starts

Majority of US senators declare Trump impeachment process constitutional

