Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties

The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen, the missing in action in the territories which have come under the Azerbaijani control, the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh informed.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today the search operations will be conducted in Varanda (Fizuli).

The process was suspended in the past two days due to the shifts in the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Azerbaijani armed forces.