Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ATATURK-XI starts

Three-week joint military exercises between Turkey and Pakistan have kicked off in northwestern Pakistan, Sabah reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:The opening ceremony of the ATATURK-XI 2021 military drills was held at the Pakistani special services’ headquarters located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Pakistani army.

Special detachments of the Turkish armed forces and the servicemen from the elite group of the Pakistani special services are taking part in these exercises.