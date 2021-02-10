Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) convened a meeting, news.am reports, citing the information and public relations department of the NA.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the agenda was the approval—in the second reading—of the package of draft laws related to tax privileges, and making amendments in the bills.

The draft package additionally proposes a provision in the Law on Taxes, according to which 50% of the taxes paid by organizations and individual entrepreneurs will be used to reimburse the loans received by them until October 1, 2020 and the interest paid for their maintenance.

The draft law on establishing tax benefits as a result of the recent hostilities also proposes to extend the deadlines for submitting and paying property and land tax calculations until February 20, and nullify property tax and land tax liabilities accumulated on real estate and movable property and land belonging to organizations and individuals, and which are in the Artsakh territories that are now occupied by Azerbaijan.

About 4,600 taxpayers will actually benefit from these tax benefits—and in the amount of 10.7 billion drams.