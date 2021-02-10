Majority of US senators declare Trump impeachment process constitutional

A majority of members of the US Senate voted in favor of impeachment of former President Donald Trump, agreeing with the Democrats' argument that the impeachment procedure for a president who is no longer carrying out his duties and is now considered an individual is allowed by the US Constitution, VOA reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:Trump's lawyers have argued that the Senate has no legal authority to try the former president's impeachment.

Democrats in the House of Representatives had announced the impeachment of Donald Trump a few days before his official resignation on January 20. Trump has been accused of inciting unrest.

After a four-hour debate in which the two sides presented their arguments, the issue of the constitutionality of the impeachment of the outgoing president was put to a vote in the Senate. A simple majority of votes was needed to continue the process. As a result, 56 senators recognized the constitutionality of the impeachment, whereas 44 Republican senators did not agree with this argument.

Six Republican senators—Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey—also supported the impeachment.

The senators will reconvene at noon on Wednesday to continue the impeachment process.

House managers and Trump's defense team have 16 hours to deliberate in two days.