The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

February 10, 2021, 09:51 Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open to all vehicles

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open to all vehicles, with around 350 trucks stuck on the Russian side.