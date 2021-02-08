Biden extends ban on Turkey buying F-35 stealth fighter

The Biden administration will not lift the Trump administration’s ban on Turkey buying F-35 stealth fighters, a punishment for Ankara’s 2019 purchase of a Russian air-defense system, a senior Pentagon official said Friday, according to Defense One news portal.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Turkey is a longstanding and valued NATO ally, but their decision to purchase the S-400 is inconsistent with Turkey’s commitments as a U.S. and NATO ally,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a Friday afternoon press briefing. “Our position has not changed. The S-400 is incompatible with the F-35 and Turkey has been suspended from that program. We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system.”

Much of the language used by Kirby was identical to how Pentagon officials characterized the decision to ban Turkey from the multibillion-dollar project in July 2019.

"Turkey had multiple opportunities over the last decade to purchase the Patriot defense system from the United States and instead chose to purchase the S-400, which provides Russia revenue, access and influence,” Kirby said.

In December, the Trump administration sanctioned Turkey for buying the missile system, the source reminded.