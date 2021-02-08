Russian, Iranian, and Chinese drills will kick off in Indian Ocean in mid February, as news.am reports, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told RIA Novosti.

February 8, 2021, 14:39 Russian, Iranian, and Chinese drills to kick off in Indian Ocean

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is planned to work out interaction during search and rescue operations and measures to ensure the safety of navigation.

The latest naval drills were held at the end of December 2019, following which the Iranian military expressed confidence that the maneuvers would continue.

The re-holding of the drills is tied to the COIVD-19 pandemic situation.