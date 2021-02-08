Moscow surprised with Borrell’s evaluation of his visit to Russia

Russia is surprised with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s evaluation remarks on his visit to Moscow, because they differ from his previous statements, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We were surprised with Borrell’s evaluation of his visit results as it stands in contrast with statements he had delivered at a news conference in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry said commenting on the statement made by Borrell on his personal blog on Sunday following his visit to Moscow.

According to the ministry, Borrell "had all opportunities to immediately deliver personal evaluation" of his visit during the final press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and it was done.

The Russian side, the ministry continued, had commented on the results of the visit in the presence of Borrell.

"No one restricted him either in time or in format," the Foreign Ministry stated. "Perhaps, the EU foreign policy chief received explanations upon his arrival to Brussels on how to lay emphases, but in this case, it only proves who and how is shaping up the EU policies in reality."

Borrell wrote in his personal blog on February 7 that based on the results of his visit to Russia Moscow, in his opinion, is not interested in the improvement of relations with the European Union. The EU foreign policy chief also stated that the European Union may impose further sanctions against Russia over the situation with opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, having applied new mechanism of restrictions for the violation of human rights.

Borrell paid an official visit to Russia between February 4 and 6 and had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on February 5.

The EU foreign policy chief Tweeted at that time that he had had "open and frank debates" on all aspects of Russia-EU relations, from the anti-coronavirus efforts, global climate change, and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal to the gaps in the positions on Ukraine, Brussel’s support of Navalny, and its opinion about Russia’s expulsion of European diplomats, who had attended unauthorized protests in Russia.